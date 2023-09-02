Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting patiently for some buzzed-about new series to arrive — and it appears they’ll now be waiting even longer.

According to a report from Variety, Marvel has pushed back the premiere dates of several upcoming Disney+ series; as the outlet points out, the decision is likely in response to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the streamer preferring to hold those shows in its pocket as the strike-fuelled production shutdown empties the coffers of already-produced programming.

The only show unaffected is “Loki”, with the second season maintaining its previously announced Oct. 6 premiere. Expectations are high, given that the Tom Hiddleston-starring series was the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+, while the Season 2 trailer has been the streamer’s biggest digital launch to date.

The second season of the animated series “What If…?” — which had been originally been slated to debut in early 2023 — will now premiere during the holiday season, at some point in December.

Meanwhile, “Echo” — the “Hawkeye” spinoff starring Alaqua Cox — had been announced to kick off Nov. 29, but is now being pushed to January 2024.

Then there’s “X-Men ’97, the animated series that’s said to be a continuation of the Saturday morning series that aired on Fox in the 1990s. Originally planned to premiere in fall 2023, it will now arrive sometime in early 2024.

“Agatha: Darkhold Diaries”, the “WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn, had been intended to premiere in winter 2023, but is now being delayed until fall 2024, to coincide with Halloween. The series has also undergone a few name changes; originally titled “Agatha: House of Harkness”, the show was then retitled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” before receiving its current title.

“Ironheart” — built around Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — was set to premiere this fall, but now has no release date. According to Variety, production has wrapped, but can’t be completed due to the strike.

Finally, “Daredevil: Born Again”, continuing Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, had been planned to debut in spring 2024, but production was halted due to the strike.