Gloria Estefan is marking a major milestone. On Friday, the 66-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate 45 years married to her longtime love, Emilio Estefan.

Gloria shared a video showcasing her and Emilio’s long-term relationship, from their important personal moments and career ones, all of which they’ve been through together.

“Babe, I can’t believe 45 years have passed since we said ‘I do’ and I’ve loved every moment we’ve spent together!” she wrote. “Here’s to the coming years of happiness!”

Emilio shared the same video on his Instagram account, writing, “Baby as our song says the years I have left are to dedicated to you and to make you happier and continue enjoying the beautiful family we have built. I feel the luckiest man alive to have you by my side for 45 wonderful years!”