The pair had a decade-long relationship after meeting on the set of the 2010 film.

Miley Cyrus is looking back at the start of her romance with Liam Hemsworth. In the latest edition of the 30-year-old singer’s “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, Cyrus recalls casting her now ex-husband as her romantic interest in “The Last Song”, which sparked a 10 year-long relationship between the stars in real life. “In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn’t want it to be a part of ‘Hannah Montana’. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie,” she said of the film, which came out in 2010. “We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.” “I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable,” Cyrus continued. “That was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.” Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, ‘The Last Song’ scene still – 2010. — Photo: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

After meeting through work, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018. They split less than a year later, and finalized their divorce in 2020. Before their breakup, the then-couple lived in a house in Malibu, California, something Cyrus discussed in a previous “Used to Be Young” video.

“That house had so much magic to it,” she said. “It ended up really changing my life.”

In addition to her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus has been discussing her career in her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, which is titled after her latest single of the same name. In Part 21 of the series, Cyrus looked back on her 2009 performance of “Party in the U.S.A” at the Teen Choice Awards.

“I had cut ‘Party in the U.S.A’ and I was doing my first performance for the Teen Choice Awards,” Cyrus recalled. “My mom was like, ‘I think it’d be really cool if she was in the trailer park ’cause that’s where we really do come from.'”

“So apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole, but it wasn’t a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability,” she insisted. “I had a heel on! Guys, what did you want from me? Was I really going to do my performance without dancing on an ice cream cart?”

Watching the performance now, Cyrus said she thinks it’s “amazing,” though she did admit, “My pitch is honestly a little off and the hat needed to go.”

