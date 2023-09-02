Chris Rock is no longer trapped at the Burning Man Festival. The 58-year-old comedian made it out after he and Diplo hitched a ride with a fan who offered them a ride on the back of his pickup truck.

The famous DJ took to Instagram moments ago and posted a video showing him, Rock and a few others in the bed of a pickup truck. Diplo shared that they walked for six miles before someone offered them a ride. The comedian rocked a New York Knicks jacket, black hat and shades. After getting out of dodge, Rock made it clear what he wanted next, a cold brew!

Shortly after Diplo shared the update on Instagram, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department announced the closure of the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event, which was slated to run until Monday. Officials are asking people to avoid the area or “you will be turned around.”

For most of the day it seemed like Rock would be among the thousands upon thousands who would be stuck at Burning Man, after a heavy rainstorm pummeled Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The inclement weather triggered a “shelter in place” order and festival organizers implored attendees to conserve food and water.