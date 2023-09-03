Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gossip-mongering social media account Deuxmoi recently posted an item claiming that Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp had been spotted together, sparking a rumour the two were dating, or possibly working together on Tim Burton’s upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel.

However, both Depp, 60, and Ortega, 20, are shutting that rumour down.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Pictured Using Cane As He Continues To Recover Following Ankle Injury

As NME reports, Ortega shared a post via Instagram Stories, blasting the report.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” the “Wednesday” star wrote. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”