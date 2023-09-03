Click to share this via email

Gossip-mongering social media account Deuxmoi recently posted an item claiming that Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp had been spotted together, sparking a rumour the two were dating, or possibly working together on Tim Burton’s upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel.

However, both Depp, 60, and Ortega, 20, are shutting that rumour down.

As NME reports, Ortega shared a post via Instagram Stories, blasting the report.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” the “Wednesday” star wrote. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Depp also denied the rumours, issuing a statement through a rep.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever,” the rep said in statement.

“He has never met her or spoken to her,” the statement continued. “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”