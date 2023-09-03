Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading to divorce court?

According to a report from TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” are claiming that the Jonas Brothers singer and the “Game of Thrones” alum are making preparations to call it quits after four years of marriage.

Those sources tell the outlet that Jonas has consulted with “at least” two different Los Angeles-based divorce attorneys, and is “on the cusp of filing divorce docs” to end their marriage.

In addition to TMZ‘s report, People is also reporting that a source has confirmed that Jonas “has retained a divorce lawyer” in preparation.

People states that a rep for Jonas hadn’t yet responded to a request for comment, while a rep for Turner declined to comment.

TMZ‘s sources claim that the couple has been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship for the past half-year.

In addition, the sources allege that Jonas has been taking care of the couple’s two young children by himself, “pretty much all of the time,” even while he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

As TMZ reported, the couple recently sold the Miami home they bought just one year ago, while Jonas has reportedly been seen without his wedding ring.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 after being engaged for two years. They welcomed their first child in 2020, and their second in 2022.