Rumours have been swirling about Meghan Markle looking to restart her acting career, and a new report from TMZ indicates that she’s also preparing to resurrect another project from her pre-royal life.

The outlet has obtained filings from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office indicating that the Duchess of Sussex has renewed the trademark for The Tig, the lifestyle blog she wrote before shutting it down in 2017 prior to her wedding to Prince Harry.

According to those documents, the trademark uses the same logo that had previously been used, and will also cover a wider scope, hinting that Markle may be looking to transform the platform into a lifestyle site in the vein of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

TMZ reports that Markle’s new vision for the site will feature content involving “food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, and health and wellness.”

When Markle shuttered the site, she signed off with a special message to her followers.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she wrote. “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.'”

She concluded, “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”