Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara travelled to Venice to accept an award at this year’s Venice International Film Festival; instead, he found himself under arrest due to an outstanding warrant for a previous charge of sexual assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guevara was to have received the best young actor award, presented by Filming Italy, on Sunday, Sept. 3. On Saturday, however, the actor — best known for starring in Prime Video film franchise “My Fault” — was apprehended by police due to an outstanding international warrant involving an alleged sexual assault that took place in France.

Venice police confirmed the arrest, reported Venice’s La Nuova.

As the outlet reported, the court of appeals will have to rule on Guevara’s case before extradition proceedings can begin; no additional details of the arrest or the alleged assault were provided.

Upon news of the actor’s arrest, Filming Italy canceled the award, stating the move was a “precautionary measure” that would depend upon the outcome of the case against Guevara.