Beyoncé is the Queen B for a reason. Her mere presence draws Hollywood royalty.

That’s exactly what happened as Beyoncé kicked off Night 1 of her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Friday night at SoFi Stadium. The evening got off to a strong start with DJ Khaled doing what he does best, hyping up the masses!

The “Bugatti” rapper also brought onstage with him a number of stars, including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Offset, Wiz Khalifa and more. For those who couldn’t make Night 1 need not worry. Bey’s slated to perform again Saturday night and then again on Labor Day.

Friday night’s sold-out concert drew a horde of A-listers who couldn’t contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media. From Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson to Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, everyone had blast experiencing one of this generation’s best performers.

Bey’s performance was so captivating, a group that included Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Offset busted out the electric slide on the dance floor!

Here’s a list of celebrities who turned up for Night 1 of Bey’s tour in L.A.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Abigail Spencer

Harry, the most miserable man to ever watch a Beyoncé gig. Clearly in a foul mood and doesn’t care who sees it. ☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/OqhyL6izV6 — According2Taz (@according2_taz) September 2, 2023

Sofia Vergara

Offset, Jay-Z, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble

Tracee Ellis Ross

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal

Issa Rae

Offset

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade

Kelly Rowland

Jessica Alba

Robin Thicke

Jodie Turner Smith

Keke Palmer

Naomi Osaka

Chance the Rapper