Joe Jonas was still wearing his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday night amid divorce reports.

Jonas — who tied the knot with Sophie Turner in 2019 — still had his band on as he took to the stage at the Moody Center.

Turner — who shares two daughters with Jonas — was also said to have been spotted in the building on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

Jonas celebrated Labor Day weekend with his brothers Nick and Kevin, with the group being busy touring.

The post came as reports suggested Jonas — who has been spotted on stage without his wedding ring recently — had hired a divorce lawyer four years after he and Turner said “I do.”

A source told ET the pair had been spending time apart in recent months.

“Sophie and Joe have been spending more time apart recently,” the insider said. “Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family. Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot.”