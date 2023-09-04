Amanda Seyfried won’t be attending the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal she wouldn’t be making an appearance at TIFF to promote her new movie “Seven Veils” despite being granted a waiver amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Seyfried wrote, “I am SO PROUD of this movie and it hurts my heart not to stand next to the beautiful people who helped create this special film at our @tiff_net premiere next week.

“@sagaftra has given us a waiver to promote this fully, magically independent Canadian movie but it doesn’t feel right to head to the fest in light of the strike.”

READ MORE: Toronto International Film Festival 2023: Atom Egoyan’s Opera-Inspired ‘Seven Veils’ Set For Premiere

The “Mean Girls” star added, “I can’t wait to show you all ‘SEVEN VEILS’ when the time is right (and we’ve come to a fair agreement for actors and writers).”

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried And Emmy Rossum Praise Tom Holland’s ‘Passion’ And ‘Energy’ On Set Of ‘The Crowded Room’: ‘He Helped Everybody Come Together’

Prior to the TIFF Special Presentation World Premiere screening on Sunday, Sept. 10, an avant-première of the film will be presented in partnership with the Canadian Opera Company on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

A synopsis for the Atom Egoyan-directed flick reads, “An earnest theatre director has the task of remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera Salome. Some disturbing memories from her past will allow her repressed trauma to colour the present.”