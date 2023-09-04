Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday with some red hot bikini pics over the weekend.

The actress took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself soaking up the sun on the beach in a red and white two-piece.

Hayek — who celebrated her birthday on Saturday — wrote in the caption, “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂

“My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans.

“Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉” she added.

Hayek — who regularly shares bikini photos — also took to Instagram to share an edited clip of herself spinning in a patterned two-piece.

She posted a snap of herself being presented with a birthday cake during a celebratory dinner, thanking fans for all the well-wishes, as well.