Joey King and Steven Piet have reportedly tied the knot.

The actress and director allegedly got married on Saturday in Mallorca; one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

Just Jared revealed the exciting news, before a source also confirmed it to People.

The magazine added that the lovebirds were “surrounded by their closest friends and family.”

The news comes after King took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps from Portugal last week.

She wrote in the caption, alongside a few loved-up photos: “Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together.”

King and Piet got engaged on February 2, 2022 after starting to date in 2019.

They met on the set of “The Act”, which Piet was a producer on and King starred in as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.