Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell has died at age 56.

Band manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed Harwell — who co-founded the group in 1994 — had passed away in a statement to Rolling Stone on Monday.

He revealed the former lead vocalist and frontman of the ’90s rock band died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends,” adding that he “passed peacefully and comfortably.”

Hayes shared, “Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for two years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode.

“That said, Steve’s legacy will live on through the music. With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in ‘Shrek’.”

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

He continued, “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original.

“A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

TMZ reported over the weekend that Harwell had “reached the final stage of liver failure” and was in hospice care after battling medical complications for years.

He’d struggled with alcoholism and a number of other health issues.