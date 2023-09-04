Priscilla Presley is speaking out about her controversial relationship with Elvis Presley when she was 14.

Priscilla discussed meeting the then-24-year-old singer when she was a young teenager as she attended the Venice Film Festival press conference for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” biopic.

Insisting Elvis didn’t take advantage of her youth, Priscilla shared of their relationship, “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why.

“And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him.

“That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction. People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship,” she added, according to Variety.

Priscilla continued, “I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him.

“So, we built a relationship and then our relationship went on until I left. And it wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that. But it didn’t mar our relationship, we still remained very close. And of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other.”

“Priscilla” — which is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me — stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in the leading roles of Elvis and Priscilla.

A synopsis reads, “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend.

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Elvis and Priscilla were married for six years, from 1967 to 1973, after meeting in 1959. The pair share daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died on January 12, 2023 at age 54.

“Priscilla” hits theatres on October 27 via A24.