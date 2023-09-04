Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly home and “feeling better” after a brief hospital visit.

The Poosh founder — who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker — is “back home now with her kids,” a source told People.

They added, “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — Photo:Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Clips From Her Beach Trip With Travis Barker

Barker’s band, Blink-182, took to their Instagram Story on Friday to tell fans they’d be rescheduling some of their tour dates after Barker had to rush back to the U.S. due to a family emergency.

The band posted, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Credit: Instagram/Blink-182

Barker is yet to comment on the family emergency, but did share a few Instagram Story photos from inside a prayer room at the time.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In New Pics

Credit: Instagram/Travis Barker

As well as having a baby boy on the way, Barker also shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares three kids — sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11 — with her ex Scott Disick.