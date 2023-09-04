Lionel Messi can bring out the stars.

On Sunday, the World Cup winner was in Los Angeles with his MLS team Inter Miami to face-off against the home team, LAFC.

READ MORE: Messi Wins World Cup, Argentina Beats France On Penalties

A slew of celebrities descended on LA’s BMO Stadium to watch Messi in action, including some royalty in the form of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Selena Gomez was also in attendance, spawning a new meme with her amazing reaction to LAFC goalie John McCarthy stopping a shot from Messi.

Leonardo DiCaprio was also in the stands to watch the international soccer star.

Also in attendance was Will Ferrell, who is also a co-owner of LAFC.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi Comforts DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd After Walking Out On The Field Together At Inter Miami Match

Other stars who came to watch Messi play included both Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, as well as Tyga, Steven Yuen, Mario Lopez, Ed Norton, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and more.

Inter Miami won the match 3 to 1, though Messi was not among the goal scorers.