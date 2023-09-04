Click to share this via email

Lionel Messi can bring out the stars.

On Sunday, the World Cup winner was in Los Angeles with his MLS team Inter Miami to face-off against the home team, LAFC.

A slew of celebrities descended on LA’s BMO Stadium to watch Messi in action, including some royalty in the form of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/Pz6Udqs8uK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Selena Gomez was also in attendance, spawning a new meme with her amazing reaction to LAFC goalie John McCarthy stopping a shot from Messi.

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi! 😱 https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio was also in the stands to watch the international soccer star.

Leo watching Leo 🤩 Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Also in attendance was Will Ferrell, who is also a co-owner of LAFC.

#LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell showing off his Championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/6sBScDjnxG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Other stars who came to watch Messi play included both Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, as well as Tyga, Steven Yuen, Mario Lopez, Ed Norton, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and more.

What a night in LA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wkwcoIvuDX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

That typical star-studded treatment in Los Angeles last night. 👌🤩 📷: @LAFC pic.twitter.com/DG5UjCGvMO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Biggest soccer game of the year brought out all things shiny in LA!@selenagomez #LAFC #Miami pic.twitter.com/xVnq8HsMCL — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) September 4, 2023

Edward Norton in the building 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uJrg273WQx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Inter Miami won the match 3 to 1, though Messi was not among the goal scorers.