Woody Allen isn’t concerned about being cancelled.

In a new interview with Variety, the 87-year-old writer-director spoke about his views on “cancel culture,” and daughter Dylan Farrow’s sexual assault allegations against him.

Farrow’s allegations were the subject of the 2021 documentary series “Allen v. Farrow”, which detailed Dylan’s allegation that Allen abused her as a child.

Discussing whether he feels “cancelled” in the wake of his daughter’s allegations gaining public attention, the director said, “I feel if you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture to be canceled by. I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be canceled.”

He continued, “I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that that’s the big change.”

In 2018, Allen’s film “A Rainy Day in New York” was dropped by distributor Amazon Studios in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and new interest in Dylan’s allegations. The film eventually received a release in the U.S. in 2020.

On the allegations themselves, Allen maintained in his interview with Variety that Dylan’s claims are false.

When asked if he has seen Dylan or her brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, since the allegations, the filmmaker said, “No. Always willing to but no, no…”

Allen did reiterate previous comments showing support for aspects of the #MeToo movement.

“I think any movement where there’s actual benefit, where it does something positive, let’s say for women, is a good thing,” he said. “When it becomes silly, it’s silly. I read instances where it’s very beneficial, where the situation has been very beneficial for women, and that’s good. When I read of some instances in a story in the paper where it’s silly, then it’s foolish.”

He added that he “should have been a poster boy” for the #MeToo movement, given the lack of complaints about him from women he’s worked with over the years.

“I’ve made 50 films. I’ve always had very good parts for women, always had women in the crew, always paid them the exact same amount that we paid men, worked with hundreds of actresses, and never, ever had a single complaint from any of them at any point,” Allen said. “Not a single one ever said, ‘Working with him, he was mean or he was harassing.’ That’s just not been an issue.”

Allen added, “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, unknown actresses, stars, mid-level actresses. Not one has ever complained and there’s nothing to complain about.”

As for his future in filmmaking, Allen hinted at a possible retirement down the road, whenever financing his films becomes too difficuilt.

“I have so many ideas for films that I would be tempted to do it, if it was easy to finance,” he said. “But beyond that, I don’t know if I have the same verve to go out and spend a lot of time raising money.”