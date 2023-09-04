Gigi Hadid is balancing parenthood and work.

The 28-year-old supermodel was recently profiled by Porter, and she spoke about what it’s like co-parenting daughter Khai with her ex, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” she said.

“And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” Hadid continued. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

Hadid has found a way to mix her work life with her family life, though, thanks to her fashion brand Guest in Residence, which she launched in 2022.

“Oh, also we have a kids’ collection coming soon!” she said of the fashion brand. “Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’”

Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter in 2020. The couple had been dating since 2020.

In October 2021, Malik pled “no contest” to charges of harassment against Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, following an alleged argument. The couple ended their relationship soon after the incident.