Lily Collins is still very much in love.

On Monday, the “Emily in Paris” star celebrated her two-year anniversary to husband Charlie McDowell with a loving post on Instagram.

“Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday,” the 34-year-old wrote, alongside wedding photos. “And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love.”

“You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other,” Collins continued.

“Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves,” she concluded. “I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…”

In the comments, McDowell responded to the message, “❤️❤️ luckiest guy in the world.”

The couple also received plenty of congratulations in the comments, including from some fellow stars.

“My heart ❤️,” wrote Selena Gomez, adding, “Goals.”

Ciara wrote, “Happy Anniversary.”

“Still not over that cute watercolor sketch of you two (three I mean, with Redford),” commented Ashley Park, referring to an illustration of the couple and their dog on a greeting card Collins’ slideshow.

McDowell shared a tribute to his wife on their anniversary as well.

“Two years married to this beautiful soul. I’m grateful for every moment spent with you @lilyjcollins. Many more adventures ahead of us. 👁️ ❤️👩🏻,” the 40-year-old “Windfall” director wrote, posting a black-and-white photo from their wedding.

“Many many more. Couldn’t love you more 🤍🖤,” Collins replied.

The couple were first spotted together in the summer of 2019, and soon made their romance official with a post on Instagram featuring photos of them together in Paris.

In September 2020, they announced their engagement, and on Sept. 4, 2021, Collins and McDowell tied the knot at a ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Col.