Aging is no problem for Cher.

In an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday, the 77-year-old entertainment icon opened up about looking ahead to eventually turning 80.

READ MORE: Cher Celebrates Her 77th Birthday With A Playful Question: ‘When Will I Feel Old?’

“I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,”she said. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

Cher went on to talk about feeling as young as ever, despite her age.

“I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did — and it hasn’t hit yet,” she said.

READ MORE: Cher And Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Split

As for her aging advice, Cher, whose mother lived to be 96-years-old, said, “The genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along.”