Mariah Carey is allowing it.

Over the weekend, a fan Twitter account shared data showing the singer’s holiday smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has already started its climb up the streaming charts.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Is ‘Honoured Beyond Belief’ At ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Induction Into National Recording Registry

According to tweet, Carey’s song was streamed 316,000 times on Spotify on Friday, 75 per cent higher than the same date in 2022.

“Not yet!!!!” Carey joked, retweeting the news, adding, “I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though!”

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Not yet!!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! 🐑❤️ (I don’t make the rules! 🤷‍♀️) https://t.co/qgyHI6lq37 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2023

As it turns out, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was streamed a whopping 112,040 times on Sept. 1 in the Philippines, according to Spotify Charts.

KRON4 News explained that Filipinos often start looking ahead to their Christmas festivities as early as September.

My personal preference is to wait until after Thanksgiving but there’s no regulating festiveness!!! 💖💖💖 https://t.co/KpVgTVIlcu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

Two years ago, Carey revealed that she prefers to start her Christmas celebrations after U.S. Thanksgiving in November each year, adding, “but there’s no regulating festiveness!”

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter’s Vocal Practice In Cute Instagram Reel

Originally released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a perennial favourite over the years, becoming one of the few holiday songs since 1990 to become a standard.

The song first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2000 and continued to make frequent appearances on the chart in the 2010s.

In 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the first time, and has achieved the feat each year since.