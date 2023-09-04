Adele has her fit all picked out for the big Beyoncé show.

During a show at her Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, the “Hello” singer revealed that she is attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in L.A. on Sept. 4.

“I’m gonna go see Beyonce on Monday, I’m very excited,” she told the crowd.

“You know I like to get dressed up every weekend and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I’m not going in silver.’ Like I love my girl but I ain’t wearing silver. I don’t even own silver alright? So I’m just gonna wear a black tracksuit/sweatsuit,” Adele continued.

“Well I was awake until 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying glitterball clothes,” she laughed. “She asked everyone to dress up so I’m gonna look really cheap in like a disco ball. It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here so God knows what I’m gonna look like!”

A number of stars have attended the Renaissance Tour during its three-night run in Los Angeles, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union and more.