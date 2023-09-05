Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been romantically linked for a while now, but they only just made their public debut as a couple.

The pair were caught on camera looking cozy at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Are Keeping Relationship ‘Low Key’ Amid Busy Schedules, Says Source

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Chalamet — who was dressed in a casual black ensemble and baseball hat for the gig — placed his arm by Jenner while smoking a cigarette, with the pair being seen laughing together and standing close.

TMZ then published a video of the lovebirds kissing, with their arms wrapped around one another.

Monday marked Bey’s 42nd birthday, but Chalamet clearly didn’t fancy donning a silver outfit to celebrate the occasion, as the “Single Ladies” hitmaker had previously requested from fans.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Poses In Red Satin Bra And A Tight Corset In Steamy Nighttime Snaps From Italy

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked back in April, when a source told ET the couple were enjoying each other’s company.

“They are keeping things casual at this point,” the source said at the time.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Jenner’s romance comes after she split from ex Travis Scott at the start of this year. The pair share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, together.