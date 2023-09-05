Olivia Williams as Camilla and Dominic West as Charles in "The Crown"

Another season of “The Crown”, another big wedding.

This week, Netflix teased the sixth and final season of the hit royal drama, revealing it will feature the wedding between now-King Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The streamer shared a photo of a program for the 2005 wedding.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year,” the tweet read. “We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

Camilla Parker Bowles has been featured in the series since season 3, originally played by Emerald Fennell for two seasons, and then Olivia Williams in seasons 5 and 6.

The series covers the affair between Camilla and Charles, which led to the end of Charles’ marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995.

Season 5 of “The Crown” ended with the British handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, just months before Diana would die in a car crash in Paris.

The next season will cover Diana’s death, and evidently will include Charles and Camilla’s eventual wedding.

“[Camilla] was actually left utterly exposed to whatever mud was being slung at her,” Williams told Netflix’s publication Tudum in an interview last year. “That was a challenge for us, to actually keep finding the joy between the two of them and to try and work out what the magical thing is between them that clearly makes them such a happy and successful and supportive and humorous couple now, in this very successful marriage.”

“There was a certain sort of bonding in being the less popular couple, and feeling slightly righteous about it, that they’ve been unjustly served,” West added at the time.

Charles became King of the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. With her husband’s ascent to the throne, Camilla took on the role of Queen Consort.