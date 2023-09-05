Laurie Buffett McGuane is remembering her late brother.

Speaking with People, the sister of Jimmy Buffett revealed that she and the “Margaritaville” singer both battled cancer at the same time.

“Jimmy and I were diagnosed with cancer about the same time,” Laurie said. “It was four years ago and Jimmy was actually diagnosed first. When Jimmy found out [I had cancer] he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me.”

Buffett died on Sept. 1 at age 76 from a rare, aggressive form of skin cancer, while his sister battled pancreatic cancer.

“Jimmy and I became closer because of our cancers. We talked before and after our scans,” Laurie recalled. “We shared a club that nobody wants to join. I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it.”

She added that her brother was a big source of inspiration for her as she underwent treatment for her cancer, pushing her to live life as normally as possible.

“I rode my horse during my treatments and tried to continue with my life the same way Jimmy has done,” she said.

In a post over the weekend on Instagram, Laurie shared some of her final moments with Buffett.

“We talked about our childhood where only siblings can relate. I told him I’ve know him longer than anyone on the planet. He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand,” she wrote.