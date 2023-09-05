Click to share this via email

The Kardashian-Jenners had a lot of fun at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour on Monday night.

Bey took to the stage on her 42nd birthday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and a whole host of celebs turned up to celebrate the occasion.

All dressed in silver ensembles, as Bey previously requested, Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared clips of them heading to the gig with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North, 10, and Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 11.

The group belted out Bey’s “Drunk in Love” in the back of a limo, among other vids.

Kylie, Kris and Kendall Jenner were also at the gig, but weren’t in Kim and Khloé’s videos.

Monday’s show marked the first time Kylie and her rumoured beau Timothée Chalamet stepped out publicly together.

The pair were caught on camera looking pretty cozy at the gig.

Chalamet — who was dressed in a casual black ensemble and baseball hat for the gig — placed his arm by Jenner while smoking a cigarette, with the pair being seen laughing together and standing close.