Linda Evangelista is opening up about her breast cancer journey for the first time.

For her September digital cover story of WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Men’s Style issue, the Canadian supermodel, 58, reveals she was diagnosed with the disease twice in the last five years.

“It was detected in my annual mammogram,” she tells the publication of her first diagnosis in 2018. “The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. Breast cancer was not going to kill me.”

Following her remission, Evangelista felt a lump on her breast in July 2022, to which she quickly discovered that her breast cancer had returned.

After her second diagnosis, the model recalls telling her oncologist: “Dig a hole in my chest. I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

“I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it,” Evangelista elaborates on her treatment approach. “And that’s what I did.”

Although the fashion icon recently learned from her post-cancer care oncologist that her prognosis is “good,” she wasn’t entirely happy over the news and questioned her doctor, “Why isn’t it great?”

“Well, once it’s come back, there’s a chance,” she recounts her doctor’s response, adding that she was also given a “horrible oncotype score” — a number that depicts the cancer’s recurrence risk on a scale of 0‒100.

Since her future is unclear, Evangelista — who also stars on Vogue‘s September cover — begins each day with gratitude.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she shares. “I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book [Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel], my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”

The model’s upcoming book — out Sept. 13 — includes nearly 200 photos of Evangelista, shot by close friend and famed fashion photographer Meisel. The pics span almost three decades, to which the fashion and art tell the story of their friendship. Proceeds of Evangelista’s book will be donated to breast cancer research.

As for why Evangelista, who refers to herself as a two-time “survivor on standby,” has decided to open up about her health now, the model says she simply didn’t want to be bombarded by media in the middle of treatment.

“I’ve kept it quiet. Only a handful of people knew. And I’m just not one of those people who has to share everything,” she explains. “I thought to myself, I will share this one day but while I am going through it, absolutely not. I don’t want the Daily Mail waiting outside my door like they do every time something happens. ‘Linda seen for the first time since blah blah blah.’”