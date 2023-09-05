Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at The Park at The Grove on July 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tributes have been pouring in for Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell after it was revealed he died on Monday at age 56.

Band manager Robert Hayes confirmed Harwell — who co-founded the group in 1994 — had passed away in a statement to Rolling Stone.

He revealed the former lead vocalist and frontman of the ’90s rock band — who retired from the group in 2021 — died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends,” adding that he “passed peacefully and comfortably.”

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023

NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone were among those posting messages online, as well as celebs including Carson Daly and Guy Fieri.

Kirkpatrick wrote, “Rest easy my friend. I’m truly sorry for the difficult battle you had to fight. You were an amazing soul and will be deeply missed.”

Fatone wrote, “Known this dude for a very long time.. opened for NSync and even was my wedding singer at my wedding.

“We had some good times ! Sad all things must come to an end and some times too soon due to things that are past fixing because too much damage has been done .. but let’s be real its never too late! Hopefully people out there that are dealing with addiction get the right help that they need. Its a crazy world we live in now ..thinking /praying for all … RIP Steve!”

Guy Fieri posted, “To my brutha Steve. RIP. Today is a sad day, I will miss my friend.”

Carson Daly shared a couple of posts, with his message including, “He brought joy to millions with his music and his legacy will thankfully live on. I hope in his final days & hours, surrounded by family & friends he found comfort. He’s in a better place now for sure. Thanks for the good times Steve.”

TMZ reported over the weekend that Harwell had “reached the final stage of liver failure” and was in hospice care after battling medical complications for years.

He’d struggled with alcoholism and a number of other health issues.

See more tributes below.

My heart goes out to the family, friends and fans of Steve Harwell of @smashmouth who has passed away. When the hit 'All Star' from their album Astro Lounge came out I understood that this feel good song, catchy as heck lyrics and music was more than just a summer top 10. It was… — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 4, 2023

Steve Harwell, former lead singer for Smash Mouth has died at 56. We’ll always have this gem that turned out to be a classic. pic.twitter.com/fBQnm6626K — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) September 4, 2023