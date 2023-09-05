Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to receive the Global Icon Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In exactly one week, the famed rapper and producer will be honoured with the award on Sept. 12 when the awards ceremony kicks off live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Upon accepting the award, Diddy, 53, will also hit the stage with a decade-spanning performance of his hits, marking his first VMAs gig since 2005.

The global icon award was previously awarded to The Red Hot Chilli Peppers and The Foo Fighters after the VMAs launched the award in 2021. Artists were originally honoured for their global influence via the award at MTV’s Europe Music Awards.

Additionally, Diddy is up for four awards, including two for Best Collaboration, plus Best Rap and Best R&B for his work on “Creepin (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage and “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami.

Back in 1997, the hip-hop mogul made his first VMAs appearance to perform “Mo Money Mo Problems”. A few years later, he hosted the 2005 VMAs and, throughout his career, he’s won two of the VMAs’ signature moonman statuettes.

Shortly after the 2023 VMAs, Diddy will release his first solo album in nearly 13 years titled The Love Album: Off the Grid. Dropping on Sept. 15, the project — which features several guests, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Mary J. Blige among others — marks his first album since 2010’s Last Train to Paris.