A new season of “Heartstopper” is already on the way.

Netflix may have just debuted season 2 of the British LGBTQ coming-of-age drama last month, but it’s already teasing season 3.

On Monday, the streamer shared a photo of the script for the next season premiere, revealing the title of the episode, “Love”, written by series creator Alice Oseman.

“That’s all we can tell you for now,” Netflix said, “but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie.”

In an interview last month with Metro, Oseman talked about what fans can expect from season 3.

“People who have read the books will know that there’s a lot of stuff we haven’t yet covered in volume four, which is out now,” she said.

The first season of the show was based on volumes 1 and 2 of Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel series, with season 2 covering volume 3.

“But there’s also going to be volume five, which is coming out in December, and there’ll be a volume six as well. So there’s a lot of story left for the show to go into season three,” she continued.

“In season two we’ve started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it’s pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season three,” Oseman said. “We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”