Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday in style.

The hitmaker got a special surprise from Diana Ross at her SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California show on Monday.

Ross, 79, appeared on stage during the “Renaissance” gig to sing “Happy Birthday” to Bey.

Ross insisted she was repaying the favour after the “Single Ladies” hitmaker sang “Happy Birthday” to her during her 75th birthday celebration in 2019.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Birthday Concerts: Here’s Every Star Who Attended The Renaissance World Tour In Los Angeles

Bey told Ross after she’d been serenaded, “Thank you so much, you are so amazing.

“This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace.

“Thank you for opening doors for me… Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied.

READ MORE: Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert In L.A.

Monday’s L.A. show had a star-studded crowd, with Kim and Khloé Kardashian sharing clips of them heading to the gig with Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North, 10, and Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 11.

The group belted out Bey’s “Drunk in Love” in the back of a limo, among other vids.

Kylie, Kris and Kendall Jenner were also at the show, along with Kylie’s rumoured beau Timothée Chalamet.