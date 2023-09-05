Click to share this via email

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly still romantically involved despite the model recently being seen looking cozy with her ex, Bradley Cooper.

Sources told TMZ Brady — who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage — and Shayk are “continuing to date” and are still “an item.”

The pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions over the past couple of months.

Shayk was seen looking pretty close with her ex Cooper during a trip to Italy last month.

The pair dated from 2015-2019 and share daughter Lea De Seine, 6, together.

Shayk and Cooper were snapped getting a little touchy-feely during a family boat ride in Venice after the model and their daughter joined the actor, who was reportedly in town to check the vision and sound of his new flick, “Maestro” for Venice Film Festival, according to Page Six.

He didn’t attend the premiere amid the ongoing Hollywood strike.

During the trip, Shayk hit headlines after sharing an array of topless snaps on Instagram. She also posted one of Cooper, who was sans shirt, as well.

