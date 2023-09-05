Click to share this via email

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are back together.

On Monday, Cardi announced that she and her “WAP” collaborator are re-teaming for the first time since their last single took the world by storm in 2020.

Their new single, “Bongos”, is set to drop this Friday, Sept. 8.

The rapper also announced that “Bongos” will also be released as a limited edition CD single.

Cardi’s latest single follows her songs “Hot S**t”, from 2022, and “Up”, released in 2021.

In the meantime, fans have been waiting for five years, since her 2018 debut LP Invasion of Privacy, for Cardi to release her next album.

She has appeared on songs by a number of other artists this summer, though, including Offset’s “Jealousy”, Latto’s “Put It on da Floor Again” and FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2”.

Megan released her second album, Traumazine, in August 2022.