Travis Barker made a brief cameo on social media after leaving the U.K. leg of Blink-182’s tour to deal with an “urgent family matter” at home.

Though Barker didn’t address any personal details while appearing in son Landon Barker’s TikTok Live on Monday, the cameo marks his first social media appearance since the family affair. During the live, the drummer simply gave Landon, 17, a hoodie.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Home Following Brief Hospital Visit After Travis Barker Rushes Back From Blink-182 Tour Due To ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Last week, Blink-182 announced that, due to Barker temporarily stepping back from the tour, the band would be postponing a few of their U.K. tour dates. The drummer has yet to comment on the urgent matter; however, on Sept. 1, he posted photos on social media of what appeared to be a prayer room. The next day, he was photographed exiting an L.A. hospital with his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

READ MORE: Landon Barker Takes The Stage With Machine Gun Kelly Hours After Dad Travis Barker Hospitalized

Barker is also a dad to daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Additionally, he’s a stepdad to Kardashian’s three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.