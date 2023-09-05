Presented by Shoppers Drug Mart

ET Canada’s dynamic duo, Keshia Chante and Carlos Bustamante, are constantly in action, hopping from one celebrity interview to another. To keep their spirits buoyant, a night on the dance floor is their perfect prescription. Amidst their packed schedules, they swear by certain must-have products, crediting their fresh looks to a one-stop shop – Shoppers Drug Mart. They share their coveted items from the Shoppers Drug Mart 2023 Top Picks List.

Ever wondered how they maintain fresh skin throughout their grueling day? Keshia shares her secret mantra, “it’s all about the prep.” She insists on prioritizing skincare to ensure long-lasting looks. With interviews often taking place under the sweltering sun, sunscreen becomes essential. The Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick 50+ is Keshia’s top choice. As she points out, it’s “not a spray, not a cream you gotta put on your hand, but a stick, no mess” making it seamless to layer under or over her makeup throughout the day. This compact, ocean-friendly formula offers invisible UV protection, making it an excellent choice for active, outdoor days.

Going from interview to interview, especially on hot days, can make layering products on the face feel heavy especially with humid weather increasing the skins sebum production. That’s why Keshia appreciated the lightness and bare-skin finish of the Clarins Double Serum Light. This product not only sits perfectly under makeup, but it also features 21 potent plant extracts that help boost the skin’s five vital functions: regeneration, nutrition, oxygenation, hydration, and protection, while also helping to combat signs of aging.

One thing Keshia is particular about is moisturization. “I do not play about my moisturizer,” she shares, revealing that the WATIER Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced Day Cream is the final touch in her skincare routine. Enriched with antioxidants, this cream assists the skin in staying smooth, protected, and plump, locking in essential moisture throughout the day, keeping her fresh and fabulous while interviewing your favourite stars.

When it comes to on-location interviews Carlos agrees with Keshia on the importance of hydration and sun protection, choosing CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30. Developed in collaboration with dermatologists, this versatile product offers UV protection alongside essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, helping to restore the skin’s natural protective barrier and maintain hydration.

Carlos believes that good skincare doesn’t stop at the face. Shaking hands with A-list celebrities means that “you wanna have a good impression that you make when you’re first meeting somebody,” he says. To ensure his hands are always “hydrated and supple”, he relies on O’Keeffe’s® Working Hands® lotion, a game-changer that prevents the embarrassment of dry, cracked hands during high-profile encounters.

For Carlos, making an impression also involves smelling good. His fragrance of choice? The Ralph Lauren Polo Red Parfum, with its alluring blend of absinthe, orris, and cedarwood, is sure to leave a lasting impression. Keshia agrees, jokingly admitting that “this would make me confide all my secrets”.

In summary, staying fresh, looking impeccable, and leaving an unforgettable impression from morning to evening, even during a lively night out, has been made effortless with Shoppers Drug Mart 2023 Top Picks List. By curating these Top Picks, Shoppers Drug Mart seeks to streamline your quest for the best products, tailored to your specific needs. Plus, don’t forget the added bonus: you can earn PC Optimum™ points on participating products, both in-store and online until September 8, 2023.