Eddie Murphy is coming to town this holiday season, bringing his comedic chops to his first-ever holiday film.

The actor stars in Prime Video’s upcoming holiday comedy adventure “Candy Cane Lane” as “a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

“After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town,” reads the official synopsis. “At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

Eddie Murphy in a Christmas movie? That’s the reason for the season 🎄! #CandyCaneLaneMovie premieres December 1st on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/YDMCMWAgl0 — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) September 5, 2023

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, D.C. Young Fly, Riki Lindhome, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, Danielle Pinnock and Timothy Simons.

“I can’t wait for the world to see ‘Candy Cane Lane’. I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life,” said director Reginald Hudlin in a press release, “but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

“Candy Cane Lane” reunites Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, “Boomerang”, which Murphy starred in alongside Halle Berry and Chris Rock.

The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. Elsewhere, Younger co-wrote and co-executive produced 2021’s “Muppets Haunted Mansion”, which was nominated for four Emmys and won one. He’s also contributed to Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Frozen 2”, “Moana”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Encanto”, and others in development.

“Candy Cane Lane” premieres globally on Prime Video on December 1.

Up next, Murphy is expected to appear in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley”, the fourth instalment of the “Beverly Hills Cop” comedy film franchise.