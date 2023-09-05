Everything is dandy between Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart.

Rumours of a feud between the two stars were kicked off over the weekend when the pair greeted each other on the red carpet at a Giorgio Armani event at the Venice Film Festival.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Finally Addresses Those Glen Powell Romance Rumours: ‘That’s What People Want!’

The moment, shared to TikTok, showed Sweeney coming over to say hello to and give a quick hug to Reinhart, as well as fellow “Riverdale” star Camila Mendes and others.

But as Sweeney pulls away, Reinhart appears to give her a displeased look.

Many took the moment to signal a quiet feud between the two actors, but Reinhart soon took to her Instagram Story to shut down all the rumours.

The actress shared a selfie together with Sweeney on a boat in Venice, writing in a caption, “We’ll be over here if you need us.”

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans In Edgy Music Video Shoot With Leather Corset And Chaps

Sweeney has also shared her own pictures from her time in Venice.