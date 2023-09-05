The tears flowed for Priscilla Presley following the world premiere of Sofia Coppola’s biopic, “Priscilla”, in Venice on Monday.

In a clip shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Coppola rushed over to Presley to assist her in wiping her tears away during a 7-minute standing ovation for the A24 flick at Italy’s coveted film festival.

The Oscar-winning director and Priscilla arrived at the film’s premiere in Italy with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, who play Priscilla and Elvis in the movie. Both stars were granted a SAG-AFTRA waiver to promote the upcoming release.

“Priscilla”, which is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling autobiography “Elvis and Me”, delves into the romantic history of the King of Rock and Roll’s relationship with his ex-wife, whom he met when she was 14 and 24, while stationed in Germany during his military service.

The depiction of the glittering superstar in this film is much different from the portrayal in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”. According to Variety, Elordi’s role as Elvis reveals a darker side of sleeping pills addiction and anger issues.

Before the movie’s premiere, Priscilla also attended a press conference for the film where she answered some pretty vulnerable questions, primarily about the age gap between the two when she was just a budding teenager.

The fashion icon and actress revealed that she never had sex with the performer while she was 14, and he was attracted to how great of a listener she was.

“Priscilla” is set to roll into theatres on Oct. 27.