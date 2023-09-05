Miley Cyrus “didn’t make a dime” from her huge 2014 “Bangerz” tour.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker was said to have grossed just under $63 million USD with the global tour. However, according to The Sun‘s Bizarre column, Cyrus didn’t make any money from it.

Cyrus insisted of the extravagant stage set-up: “It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one wanted to support me in making these items.

“I had big puppets, oversized beds, I arrived on stage by sliding down [a giant model of] my own tongue.

“I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying ‘Why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?’

“I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved.”

Some criticized the tour at the time for being too racy.

The comments came after Cyrus spoke out about why touring isn’t “healthy” for her.

The singer — who discussed not wanting to do another tour again in an interview with British Vogue back in May — spoke about hitting the road in a new “Used to Be Young” TikTok series.

Cyrus explained “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.”

She went on: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.

“There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

The musician added that “having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer,’ isn’t healthy for me.

“Because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”