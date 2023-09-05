Ethan Hawke is feeling the family shame.

The actor and director is on the the new cover of Variety alongside daughter Maya Hawke, and she didn’t miss a moment to troll her dad over one of his viral moments.

“I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” he said in the interview, referring to photos from a basketball game where he switched seats with his son in order to chat with the pop star.

“Openly trying to,” Maya corrected him, with a trolling tone.

“Trying to flirt,” Ethan admitted adding, “So that’s been the family’s shame, so you’re really touching a nerve.”

Maya joked, “No, it’s family pride.”

Ethan has joked about the viral moment in the past, including in an Instagram post earlier this year in which he wrote, “After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a dad for taking his moment.”

And he’s been trolled about it by his daughter before, in 2022, when she shared a tweet about her dad trying to flirt with Rihanna on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy Father’s Day dad.”

In their interview together, Maya and Ethan also talked about working together on their latest film, “Wildcat”.

“Put simply, I’m a nepo dad! And I’m not embarrassed about it,” he said.

Ethan co-wrote and directed “Wildcat”, about the life of a young Flannery O’Connor, after his daughter brought the idea of making a film about the Southern Gothic writer to her dad.

Maya plays O’Connor in the film, and acts as the film’s executive producer.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” the actress said of her own relationship to nepotism. “But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Ethan added, “If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.”