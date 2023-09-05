Alec and Hilaria Baldwin smiled for a rare family photograph with their seven children.

During a recent outing in New York City, the couple stopped and posed next to their youngest kids — Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, María, 2, and Ilaria, 11 months — as they roamed the streets of the city’s Greenwich Village.

“Gangs of New York…,” Alec captioned the casual pic, which sees just the parents looking at the camera as their little ones crowd the sidewalk. Alec, 65, sported a black polo shirt with matching dark pants, while Hilaria, 39, donned a pair of jean overalls overtop a white cropped tank.

Alec is also a father to his 27-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. The actor recently became a grandfather as Ireland welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with musician André Allen Anjos, better known as RAC.

The family snapshot comes after Hilaria shared a photo of her boys‘ “back to school [hair] cuts” at “The Kinsman” barber shop in N.Y.C. last month.

Back in June, while celebrating her and Alec’s 11-year wedding anniversary, Hilaria joked about having 11 more kids with the “It’s Complicated” star.

“Pre kids I would visit you on ’30 rock’ and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids,” she captioned a throwback pic before quipping: “Well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats.”