It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – September 8th, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo – “all-american b***h (live from rehearsal)”, plus GUTS (ALBUM)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos”

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Carly Pearce – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Citizen Queen – “Whatchu Want”

Leigh-Anne and Ayra Starr – “My Love”

Marshmello and Dove Cameron – “Other Boys”

The Chainsmokers – “Summertime Friends”

The Chemical Brothers – “For That Beautiful Feeling”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

LP – “Long Goodbye”

Other noteworthy releases include Katelyn Tarver – “Ignorance Is Bliss”, Romy – “Mid Air” (featuring Beverly Glenn-Copeland), Laufey – “Lovesick”, James Blake – “Tell Me”, Courtney Barnett – “Get On With It”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Citizen Queen – Clique (EP)

Girl group Citizen Queen drop their brand new EP, CLIQUE on September 15th.

Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)

Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September. Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023

Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s iconic album 1989 is finally getting the Taylor’s Version treatment and will come with 5 brand new vault tracks. It’s set for release on October 27th of this year.

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 drops on November 17th, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.