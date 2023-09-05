Sofia Coppola’s new film about Priscilla Presley is earning rave reviews.

The biopic, based on 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, by the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the film tells the story of how the iconic couple first met and fell in love, as well as their tumultuous marriage.

Writing for IndieWire, critic David Ehrlich praised Coppola for taking a “soft and muted” approach to the material, in contrast to the “orgiastic blockbuster” the was Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 biopic “Elvis”.

Little White Lies critic Hannah Strong, who also wrote the 2022 book Sofia Coppola: Forever Young, described “Priscilla” as “a melancholy fairy tale about first love and enduring mythology,” adding that Spaeny possesses “a grace and interiority that defines Coppola’s characters.”

Stephanie Zacharek, her her review for Time, wrote, “Spaeny gives such an intimate, lived-in performance that some viewers may not think it’s enough. That’s because she’s playing Priscilla as an observer, a young woman who gradually sees what’s wrong with her life and her screwed-up partner, but who, by the movie’s end, can barely reckon with what’s happened to her over the past 10 years. And if you were in her satin stilettos, could you?”

In his review for The Guardian, critic Peter Bradshaw wrote, “Coppola’s portrait is absorbing, especially in Priscilla’s child phase, and if it is less distinctive in its final section, as Priscilla becomes more briskly disillusioned and realistic about what to expect, then that is to be expected.”

He added, “Her credulous servitude and innocence is more dramatic and more poignant. This film says a great deal about Elvis and the dysfunctional business he was in and Priscilla’s modest integrity and courage.”

Owen Glieberman at Variety called Coppola’s film “a piercingly honest drama with “meticulous docudrama authenticity.”

“Priscilla” opens in theatres Oct. 27.