Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "Renaissance World Tour" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Meghan Markle headed back to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Tour for round two on Monday night.

The Duchess of Sussex attended Friday’s show with Prince Harry. However, the Duke stayed at home Monday, presumably with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, while Meghan partied it up for Bey’s 42nd birthday.

Meghan once again followed Bey’s request for fans to wear silver for her special day, with the former “Suits” star donning a black halter-neck top and a dazzling silver skirt.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Birthday Concerts: Here’s Every Star Who Attended The Renaissance World Tour In Los Angeles

Meghan posed with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland in the star-studded VIP area for a snap at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Duchess was joined by Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, at Monday’s show, Hello! reported.

READ MORE: Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert In L.A.

Meghan Markle went with Tyler Perry to see Beyoncé on her birthday🥹. Her Daughter Princess Lili’s godfather. #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/luBZpoE0Vc — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 5, 2023

Bey’s birthday gig attracted a whole host of famous faces including the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had their first public outing as a couple at the show, with them being seen packing on the PDA and kissing as surprised fans looked on.