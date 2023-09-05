Click to share this via email

Just as the leaves change colour and prepare to fall from the trees, Hollywood’s A-Listers are shifting to a new colour for the autumn season.

It all began when our fave single girl, Selena Gomez, posted a snap to her Instagram of herself donning an easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy limoncello dress last month. Then the stars fell into formation, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria shining bright like starlight as they donned Hollywood’s fave new colour — yellow.

Now, as the weather stirs to a lower temperature and the leaves begin to crunch and crackle, we can still insert a dose of Vitamin-D with this fresh and eye-catching colour and all the abundance of accessories and fashion available on Amazon Canada.

Yellow Crewneck — Photo: Amazon

Price: $33. Available in sizes S-L.

Distressed Yellow Jean Jacket — Photo: Amazon

Price: $53. Available in sizes S, L, XL and XXL.

Casual Button Down — Photo: Amazon

Price: $34. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Plaid Skirt — Photo: Amazon

Price: $28 to $66, depending on the size. Available in sizes S, M and L.

Low Top Sneakers — Photo: Amazon

Price: $32-$35, depending on the size. Available in sizes 5-11.

Cardigan — Photo: Amazon

Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XL.

Fanny Pack — Photo: Amazon

Price: $15

Gold Bracelet — Photo: Amazon

Price: $21

VOTEPRETTY Dress — Photo: Amazon

Price: $38. Available in sizes S-L.

Plaid Button Down Flannel — Photo: Amazon

Price: $29. Available in sizes S-XXXL.

Silk Scarf — Photo: Amazon

Price: $12

CHICZONE Sweater — Photo: Amazon

Price: $57. Available in sizes S-XXL.

MEROKEETY Sweater Dress — Photo: Amazon

Price: $66-$83, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XL.

Sweatervest — Photo: Amazon

Price: $36-$39 depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-L.

Lightweight Draped Cardigan — Photo: Amazon

Price: $32. Available in sizes S-XXXL.

Knit Beanie — Photo: Amazon

Price: $17

CrossBody Clutch — Photo: Amazon

Price: $33

FELONY Phone Case — Photo: Amazon

Price: $19. Available for iPhone Pro 12, 13 and 14.

Imtiti Gel Polish — Photo: Amazon

Price: $12

Hoodie — Photo: Amazon

Price: $57-$64, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Fuzzy Socks — Photo: Amazon

Price: $82-$82 for four pairs.

Cocktail Dress — Photo: Amazon

Price: $76. Available in sizes S-XL.

Hoodie — Photo: Amazon

Price: $61. Available in sizes XS-XL.

Pullover Sweater Vest — Photo: Amazon

Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Short Boots — Photo: Amazon

Price: $51. Available in sizes 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Bracelet — Photo: Amazon

Price: $12

Lip Balm — Photo: Amazon

Price: $40