Just as the leaves change colour and prepare to fall from the trees, Hollywood’s A-Listers are shifting to a new colour for the autumn season.

It all began when our fave single girl, Selena Gomez, posted a snap to her Instagram of herself donning an easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy limoncello dress last month. Then the stars fell into formation, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria shining bright like starlight as they donned Hollywood’s fave new colour — yellow.

Now, as the weather stirs to a lower temperature and the leaves begin to crunch and crackle, we can still insert a dose of Vitamin-D with this fresh and eye-catching colour and all the abundance of accessories and fashion available on Amazon Canada.

She Di Crewneck Top With Lace Sleeves

Yellow Crewneck
Price: $33. Available in sizes S-L.

Oversized Denim Distressed Jean Jacket

Distressed Yellow Jean Jacket
Price: $53. Available in sizes S, L, XL and XXL.

AISEW Casual Button Down Shirt

Casual Button Down
Price: $34. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Casual Plaid High-Waisted Pleated Skirt

Plaid Skirt
Price: $28 to $66, depending on the size. Available in sizes S, M and L.

Women’s Low Top Sneakers

Low Top Sneakers
Price: $32-$35, depending on the size. Available in sizes 5-11.

Long Knit Cardigan Sweater

Cardigan
Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XL.

Fanny Pack With Adjustable Strap

Fanny Pack
Price: $15

Gold Bracelet 

Gold Bracelet
Price: $21

VOTEPRETTY Sleeveless Sundress

VOTEPRETTY Dress
Price: $38. Available in sizes S-L.

Plaid Button Down Shirt

Plaid Button Down Flannel
Price: $29. Available in sizes S-XXXL.

Silk Scarf

Silk Scarf
Price: $12

CHICZONE Long Sleeve Knit Turtleneck Sweater

CHICZONE Sweater
Price: $57. Available in sizes S-XXL.

MEROKEETY Sweater Dress

MEROKEETY Sweater Dress
Price: $66-$83, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XL.

Argyle Sweater Vest

Sweatervest
Price: $36-$39 depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-L.

ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan

Lightweight Draped Cardigan
Price: $32. Available in sizes S-XXXL.

Knit Beanie Hat

Knit Beanie
Price: $17

Women’s Cross-Body Clutch Wallet

CrossBody Clutch
Price: $33

Pastel iPhone Pro Case

FELONY Phone Case
Price: $19. Available for iPhone Pro 12, 13 and 14.

Pastel Yellow Nail Gel Polish

Imtiti Gel Polish
Price: $12

Casual Full Zip-Up Hoodie

Hoodie
Price: $57-$64, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Women’s Fuzzy Socks – 4 Pairs

Fuzzy Socks
Price: $82-$82 for four pairs.

Sleeveless Halter Cocktail Dress

Cocktail Dress
Price: $76. Available in sizes S-XL.

Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie

Hoodie
Price: $61. Available in sizes XS-XL.

Pullover Sweater Vest

Pullover Sweater Vest
Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XXL.

planone Short Rain Boots

Short Boots
Price: $51. Available in sizes 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Gold Bracelet

Bracelet
Price: $12

Organic Lip Balm 

Lip Balm
Price: $40

