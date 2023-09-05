Just as the leaves change colour and prepare to fall from the trees, Hollywood’s A-Listers are shifting to a new colour for the autumn season.
It all began when our fave single girl, Selena Gomez, posted a snap to her Instagram of herself donning an easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy limoncello dress last month. Then the stars fell into formation, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria shining bright like starlight as they donned Hollywood’s fave new colour — yellow.
Now, as the weather stirs to a lower temperature and the leaves begin to crunch and crackle, we can still insert a dose of Vitamin-D with this fresh and eye-catching colour and all the abundance of accessories and fashion available on Amazon Canada.
She Di Crewneck Top With Lace Sleeves
Price: $33. Available in sizes S-L.
Oversized Denim Distressed Jean Jacket
Price: $53. Available in sizes S, L, XL and XXL.
AISEW Casual Button Down Shirt
Price: $34. Available in sizes S-XXL.
Casual Plaid High-Waisted Pleated Skirt
Price: $28 to $66, depending on the size. Available in sizes S, M and L.
Women’s Low Top Sneakers
Price: $32-$35, depending on the size. Available in sizes 5-11.
Long Knit Cardigan Sweater
Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XL.
Fanny Pack With Adjustable Strap
Price: $15
Gold Bracelet
Price: $21
VOTEPRETTY Sleeveless Sundress
Price: $38. Available in sizes S-L.
Plaid Button Down Shirt
Price: $29. Available in sizes S-XXXL.
Silk Scarf
Price: $12
CHICZONE Long Sleeve Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Price: $57. Available in sizes S-XXL.
MEROKEETY Sweater Dress
Price: $66-$83, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XL.
Argyle Sweater Vest
Price: $36-$39 depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-L.
ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan
Price: $32. Available in sizes S-XXXL.
Knit Beanie Hat
Price: $17
Women’s Cross-Body Clutch Wallet
Price: $33
Pastel iPhone Pro Case
Price: $19. Available for iPhone Pro 12, 13 and 14.
Pastel Yellow Nail Gel Polish
Price: $12
Casual Full Zip-Up Hoodie
Price: $57-$64, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XXL.
Women’s Fuzzy Socks – 4 Pairs
Price: $82-$82 for four pairs.
Sleeveless Halter Cocktail Dress
Price: $76. Available in sizes S-XL.
Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie
Price: $61. Available in sizes XS-XL.
Pullover Sweater Vest
Price: $39. Available in sizes S-XXL.
planone Short Rain Boots
Price: $51. Available in sizes 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Gold Bracelet
Price: $12
Organic Lip Balm
Price: $40
