“The View” returned one co-host short.

On Tuesday, the long-running daytime talk show kicked off its 27th season, but Joy Behar announced at the beginning of the show that Whoopi Goldberg was absent due to COVID.

“We’re back. Thank you, this is the premiere show of our 27th year on the air. I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. When they sacked my behind,” Behar said.

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID,” she continued. “Yes, it’s back, it’s back, but she’s on the mend, she’s on the tail end, and she’ll probably be back this week. But, sorry she’s not here, for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her.”

I’m sitting down at the Hot Topics table for my 25th season premiere. It could have been 27, but you remember those two years that I was fired. Check out the new view! pic.twitter.com/1oeS9TQd70 — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 5, 2023

Goldberg has missed tapings of “The View” before, including in November 2022, when she was forced to miss several episodes after contracting COVID-19.

She first caught the virus in January 2022, and earlier this year, in February, Goldberg had to miss episodes due to a “bad virus” that was not COVID.

While Goldberg was out, the season 27 premiere did feature all the other sitting co-hosts, including Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.