Beyoncé’s mom is offering fans a rare glimpse into her daughter’s personal life.

On Monday, Sept. 4, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter on her birthday.

Knowles shard a rare photo of her daughter surrounded by her three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

“Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant,” she wrote in the caption, in celebration of Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday.

“I thank God for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world,” she continued. “You are such a rare and precious gift to the world, not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart , the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show.”

She concluded by adding, “I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams.”