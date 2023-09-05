There’s, unsurprisingly, going to be plenty of drama in “Selling The OC” season 2.

Some of the cast recently chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté ahead of the “Selling Sunset” spinoff’s season 2 premiere on Sept. 8.

Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Rose, Sean Palmieri, Gio Helou and Lauren Shortt teased an eventful upcoming season, with Chanté questioning who brought the most drama.

Palmieri and Cardona said Tyler Stanaland, who was previously married to Brittany Snow. It was reported the pair had finalized their divorce in July after tying the knot in March 2020.

Palmieri told us, “But it seems like the drama revolves around Tyler, like starting it in a way. But then, like, him being, like, ‘I don’t want to talk about it’ yet he’s doing it in front of everyone to see. It’s a very manipulative… I don’t know. I’ll keep [zips mouth].”

Cardona added, “Well, let’s just put it this way. Tyler’s worse than all the women in the office combined.”

Stanaland has been linked to cast member Alex Hall, with Chanté questioning how the rest of them would feel if they were to become an actual couple.

Marshall insisted, “As long as it’s not messy.”

Cardona added, “We don’t really care. Here’s the thing. At the end of the day, we don’t care what they’re doing. It’s how, like, where they are, first of all, you don’t do it in the office. Like, there’s things, it’s how you portray it. You know, like, you have to respect that. You’re also an extension of every single one of us.”

Marshall said, “And you’re in the limelight, people are talking about what we’re doing, what places we’re flying to together and things like that.

“And that was my whole thing at the beginning of the season, just about, hey, people are talking about all of this. And instead of them talking about our listings, they’re talking about that. And to me, that’s an issue.”

See what Stanaland had to say about the rumoured love triangle with him, Hall and Polly Brindle in his chat with ET Canada alongside cast members below.